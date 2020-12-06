Kentucky's Terry Wilson takes it on the quarterback keeper for a 1-yard touchdown as Kentucky defeats South Carolina 41-18. (0:24)

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has wasted no time making changes to his offensive staff.

Less than 24 hours after closing out the regular season with a 41-18 win over South Carolina, Stoops announced that offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw have been fired.

Stoops said in a statement Sunday that the search for their replacements will begin immediately.

Gran and Hinshaw had served in their respective roles since 2016.

Despite posting an overall record of 36-26 during that time, Kentucky's offense failed to achieve any semblance of balance, ranking second in the SEC in rushing yards per game (213.5) and last in passing yards per game (156.2).

"Eddie and I pondered about this for weeks and mutually agreed that this was the way to move forward," Stoops said. "I appreciate Eddie for the true professional and friend that he is. I also want to recognize the success we had, going to a bowl game every year since his arrival, with a reflection of our shared vision to do what was necessary to win games."

Stoops will also be looking for a new offensive line coach. Former Boston College coach Jeff Jagodzinski has served as interim line coach since John Schlarman, who had been part of Stoops' inaugural staff in 2013, died of cancer in November.