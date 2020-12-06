South Alabama is expected to fire head football coach Steve Campbell, sources told ESPN.

An announcement is expected later Sunday. The decision comes following a 29-0 loss to Troy in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Jaguars finished the season 4-7 and went 9-26 overall during Campbell's three seasons as head coach.

South Alabama hasn't appeared in a bowl game since 2016.

The program unveiled its new $80 million on-campus football stadium this season.

Candidates expected to be considered to replace Campbell include Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff, Tennessee receivers coach Tee Martin, Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, UAB defensive coordinator David Reeves and Crimson Tide assistant Butch Jones.