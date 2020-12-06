Texas Longhorns football has paused team activities after five people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Longhorns, who defeated Kansas State 69-31 on Saturday, announced that three players and two staff members who traveled to Manhattan, Kansas, for the game had tested positive Sunday. All five tested negative Friday before the team's road trip.

As a result of the positive tests, Texas medical staff sent players and staff home Sunday and have paused all team activities, which includes canceling the team's customary Sunday night practice. The team will be tested Monday and Tuesday to determine when a potential return to team activities can occur.

According to Big 12 protocols, the Longhorns are tested for the coronavirus at least three times per week.

The Longhorns are scheduled to play Kansas in their regular-season finale Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU).