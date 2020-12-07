Friday's football game between San Jose State and Nevada has been moved from San Jose to Las Vegas due to restrictions in Santa Clara County related to COVID-19, the Mountain West announced Sunday.

It is the second straight home game San Jose State (5-0) was forced to relocate, after the team's matchup with Hawai'i on Saturday became a road game. Following their 35-24 win over the Rainbow Warriors, the Spartans flew to Las Vegas, where they will spend the week practicing.

Friday's game will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium, the longtime home of UNLV, which has also turned into a de facto home stadium for New Mexico this season. The Lobos were also forced to relocate due to restrictions related to the pandemic.

The San Jose State-Nevada winner will play in the conference championship game on Dec. 19.