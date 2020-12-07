Louisiana-Monroe football coach Matt Viator is out after five seasons at the school, sources told ESPN.

ULM is 0-10 this season and plays its final game this week against Troy. Viator went 19-39 at the school, winning six games in 2018 but never reaching a bowl. The Warhawks finished third in the Sun Belt's West division in each of the past two seasons.

KNOE-TV first reported Viator's dismissal on Monday. This marks the second Sun Belt coaching change in as many days, as South Alabama on Sunday fired Steve Campbell.

Viator, 57, came to Louisiana-Monroe from McNeese State, his alma mater, where he went 78-33 with five FCS playoff appearances.

Yahoo reported that defensive coordinator Scott Stoker will be ULM's interim coach.