The inaugural LA Bowl, which was set to feature teams from the Pac-12 and Mountain West, has been canceled, the bowl announced Monday.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented us from having the game this year, we look forward to hosting teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences at SoFi Stadium next December," the bowl said in a statement.

The game was scheduled to be played Dec. 30 in Los Angeles.

"The Pac-12 shares the disappointment of our student-athletes and fans in the postponement of the inaugural LA Bowl due to the current pandemic," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "At the same time, we are looking forward to the LA Bowl in 2021 which promises to be an incredible national stage in one of the world's best sporting venues for one of our Pac-12 teams to showcase their talents."

The LA Bowl is the 11th bowl game canceled because of the pandemic, joining the Bahamas, Celebration, Fenway, Hawai'i, Holiday, Las Vegas, Motor City, Pinstripe, Redbox and Sun bowls.

Five bowls with tie-ins to the Pac-12 have been canceled, but it was announced last week that the conference would participate in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl against a team from the SEC.