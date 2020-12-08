Saturday's Ole Miss-Texas A&M football game has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing.

According to a statement from the SEC, the postponement is a result of a combination of positive tests and contact tracing within the Ole Miss program.

Rescheduling the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for Dec. 19.

Texas A&M is scheduled to face Tennessee and Ole Miss is scheduled to play LSU that Saturday.

The loss of the Ole Miss game would leave No. 5 Texas A&M with a maximum of nine regular-season games in its playoff resume.

The Aggies only loss is to No. 1 Alabama.

Alabama and No. 6 Florida are scheduled to play in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19.