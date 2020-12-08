LSU tight end Arik Gilbert is considering opting out for the remainder of the season, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron told a radio station Tuesday morning.

In an interview with WNXX-FM 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Orgeron said Gilbert's "body is hurting." Gilbert didn't practice Monday ahead of Saturday's game at No. 6 Florida (7 p.m. ET/ESPN).

"Arik did talk to me [Monday]," Orgeron said. "He is thinking about opting out for the season. He said his body is hurting and he has to get better. His mother's in town and speaking with him right now. I don't know if he's officially announced it yet, but that's where we are and what we discussed yesterday."

On Monday night, The Athletic and other media outlets reported that Gilbert, the No. 1 tight end and No. 6 prospect overall in the 2020 ESPN 300, was considering transferring to another school. He also considered Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and other programs before signing with LSU.

Orgeron said if Gilbert decides to opt out, he would welcome him back to the team in 2021.

"If he opts out and he wants to come back, definitely I'm going to take him back," Orgeron said. "He's a great player and a great young man. I recruited him and we treat him like family, just like everybody else."

Gilbert, from Marietta (Georgia) High School, has started each of the eight games this season. He is the Tigers' second-leading receiver with 35 catches for 368 yards with two touchdowns.

His departure would be another blow for defending national champion LSU, which is 3-5 after last week's 55-17 loss to No. 1 Alabama at home.

Starting quarterback Myles Brennan has been sidelined with an abdominal injury. Star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, safety Kary Vincent and defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin opted out before the season, and leading receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. left the team before the Alabama game.

Orgeron pushed back when he was asked whether he had culture problems in his program.

"Here's what I'm going to tell you: A year ago we were the best team in the country," he told 104.5 ESPN. "We're going to find out who's really behind us. We're going to find out who really loves the Tigers, because we will be champions again. Wherever you're getting that, I'm not buying."