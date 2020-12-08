USC safety Greg Johnson will miss the rest of the football season following a knee injury Sunday against Washington State.

Coach Clay Helton said Johnson suffered a torn meniscus that will require surgery. Johnson started three of USC's first four games at nickelback and recorded 15 tackles, including one for loss. He has 17 career starts and has 65 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.

Redshirt freshman Max Williams, who has 12 tackles this season, is set to start this week when the 20th-ranked Trojans face rival UCLA.

Helton said reserve tight end Jude Wolfe also will miss the season with a broken bone in his foot that will require surgery.