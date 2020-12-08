        <
          Al Blades Jr. of Miami Hurricanes says he was diagnosed with myocarditis

          6:20 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
          Miami Hurricanes starting safety Al Blades Jr. announced Tuesday he will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with myocarditis.

          In a Twitter post, Blades wrote, "As of last week, I was going through COVID protocols when doctors had some concerns about my bloodwork. After undergoing an MRI on my heart, I have been diagnosed with myocarditis. This will cause me to be out for a minimum of three months. It hurts not to be out there with my brothers, but I will always be a Hurricane. I'm looking forward to returning to the field in 2021."

          Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, has been linked to COVID-19.

          Miami paused football activities last month as a result of coronavirus issues. Blades did not play in Saturday's win at Duke, in what was Miami's first game since Nov. 21.

          The Hurricanes play North Carolina on Saturday.