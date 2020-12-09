Indiana paused team activities Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns within the program.

The 12th-ranked Hoosiers did not practice Tuesday morning, and players and coaches underwent PCR testing. Indiana's scheduled opponent, Purdue, announced earlier Tuesday that it had canceled practice to evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing. No decision has been made yet on the game, set for Saturday in Bloomington.

"The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount," Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a prepared statement. "In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward."

The Big Ten already has had one game canceled this week, as Michigan-Ohio State is off because of COVID-19 issues with Michigan's program. At 5-0, Ohio State would need one more game to meet the Big Ten's six-game threshold to qualify for the league title game. Big Ten athletic directors are set to meet Wednesday morning and likely discuss whether to amend the six-game requirement.

If Ohio State is ineligible, Indiana (6-1) would represent the East Division against Northwestern, if the Hoosiers are able to play. Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35 on Nov. 21.