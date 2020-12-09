Washington will not practice Wednesday and has paused all team activities due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases within the program, the school announced.

The announcement comes three days before the Huskies are scheduled to play at Oregon in a game that would decide the Pac-12 North. If Washington cannot play, it would finish 3-1 and win the division, setting up a Pac-12 title game between the Huskies and either USC or Colorado.

Information about the status of Saturday's game will be shared when it becomes available, Washington said. The Huskies will go through PCR testing Wednesday.