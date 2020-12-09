Ohio State coach Ryan Day explains that the Big Ten should revisit its rule requiring teams to play at least six games to be eligible for the conference championship game. (0:50)

The Big Ten is expected to change its policy that teams must play six games to be eligible for the conference championship game, likely paving the way for undefeated No. 4 Ohio State to face Northwestern on Dec. 19, pending further approval in the league, sources told ESPN.

The Big Ten's athletic directors met on Wednesday morning, and while there was support to allow the Buckeyes in the conference championship with only five games, the policy change still has to be voted on by a larger group that includes the athletic directors and the senior women administrators, and it has to ultimately receive approval from the university presidents and chancellors.

Multiple sources told ESPN the meeting was collaborative, and there was a consensus that a sixth game would not change the Big Ten's East Division standings. If Ohio State found another opponent to replace Michigan, the Buckeyes would still win the East, win or lose.

The Buckeyes' place in the postseason became a question on Tuesday after Michigan canceled its regular-season rivalry game because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program. It was the third game Ohio State had canceled this season, after two others against Illinois and Maryland.