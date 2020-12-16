2020 college football national signing day tracker: Live updates, news, analysis and more

College football's national signing day is here.
Despite the NCAA enacting a recruiting dead period amid the COVID-19 pandemic since March, meaning recruits haven't been able to take official visits, the early signing period has remained firm.
The early signing period begins Wednesday and lasts until Friday. High school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the colleges of their choice.
This is the fourth year in which college football has held an early signing period. Previously, the only national signing day was on the first Wednesday in February.
TV coverage of national signing day begins Wednesday at noon ET on ESPN2. Several ESPN 300 prospects, including QB Jaxson Dart, RB Donovan Edwards and ATH Xavian Sorey, will announce on the air.
Updated class rankings
Ohio State lands No. 1 prospect
Five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021, officially signed with Ohio State.
Not too far away so rush on over! Welcome to the #Rushmen @jacksawyer40 ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/VemanW2wP8— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
Come to Florida State's backyard
Florida State went to the land of Pablo Sanchez and Kenny Kawaguchi to announce who would become future Seminoles.
Beware the Reaper's Child, @PatPayton6 #NSD21 | #Tribe21— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 16, 2020
💻: https://t.co/2QqTBm0Wnu pic.twitter.com/ox0n4Gv3bD
Notre Dame gets a bulldog
Top-ranked tight end Cane Berrong has been committed to the Irish since June 2019, so his signing on Wednesday wasn't a surprise. But in addition to the 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end, it appears the Irish also got his pet bulldog, too.
Tight end Cane Berrong signed with Notre Dame and shot a video for signing day, part of which shows his bulldog dressed in uniform and helmet....cc @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/igstda3hrR— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 16, 2020
Print 'em off
Baylor is making headlines -- literally -- with its announcements.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝘼𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚:— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 16, 2020
Javon Gipson@javongipson2021
Wide Receiver
George Ranch HS#SicEm | #BUiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/csmADJhG0s
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech went to the drawing board.
The city streets are yours. Welcome to the 404, @NoahColl143 #meGaTron21#4the404 /// #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/NsJT7hspJ9— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 16, 2020
Minnesota commit announces he won't sign yet
Top-50 prospect Avante Dickerson, the second-ranked cornerback who has been committed to Minnesota since April, said he is "simply not ready to make a final decision" and will not sign with his Westside High School (Nebraska) teammates on Wednesday. He is the Golden Gophers' highest-ranked commit in program history.
I would like to announce that I will not be signing along with my teammates. I am simply not ready to make a final decision that will impact my future as a student athlete. I will be at the signing at Westside high school to support my teammates but not available for questions.— AD #28 (@_dickerson1) December 16, 2020
West Virginia and TCU go international
Edward Vesterinen, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end from Helsinki, signed his letter of intent and will take the Country Roads from Finland to West Virginia.
Guten Morgen aus Deutschland!!#FrogFam, welcome our first member of the 2021 National Signing Day Class, @AlexanderHonig1...😈🐸🇩🇪 #CARTERBOYS21 #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/Rgq05RHiig— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 16, 2020
Meanwhile, TCU went to Germany to land quarterback Alexander Honig.
Guten Morgen aus Deutschland!!#FrogFam, welcome our first member of the 2021 National Signing Day Class, @AlexanderHonig1...😈🐸🇩🇪 #CARTERBOYS21 #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/Rgq05RHiig— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 16, 2020
