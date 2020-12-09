Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields make final cases for the Heisman during their Week 14 performances. While Brock Purdy and Zach Wilson continue strong seasons in the race. (2:41)

The ACC says it will allow limited fans to attend its football championship game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson on Dec. 19.

The state of North Carolina previously issued public-gathering restrictions for outdoor venues because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing schools to fill 7% of their stadium capacity for fans. Following that guidance, the ACC said Wednesday that capacity would be set at 5,240 for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The league said fans and staff must wear masks and follow social-distancing markers displayed throughout the stadium.