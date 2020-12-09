SMU accepted an invitation to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, the American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.

This will mark the third bowl appearance for the Mustangs in four seasons and their second consecutive bowl under third-year coach Sonny Dykes.

The Frisco Bowl will be played Dec. 19 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and be broadcast on ESPN2. SMU's yet-to-be-determined opponent will likely come from Conference USA, according to a release from bowl officials.

Last season, Kent State beat Utah State 51-41 in the Frisco Bowl.

The Mustangs (7-3) completed their season Nov. 28 with a loss to East Carolina. They were scheduled to play Houston on Dec. 5 -- a game that was postponed from Nov. 21 -- but COVID-19 issues on the Mustangs' roster caused the game's cancellation.

SMU started the season 5-0, giving it consecutive 5-0 starts for the first time since the 1982 and '83 seasons. The team reached as high as 16th in the Associated Press and Coaches Poll. The Mustangs have won seven games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2011-12.

The Mustangs are seeking their first bowl win since the 2012 Hawai'i Bowl, a 43-10 win over Fresno State.