The Oklahoma-West Virginia game set for Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the West Virginia program, the Big 12 announced Thursday.

West Virginia is pausing all team activities for seven days as it attempts to limit the spread of the virus. The game, which was to air on ABC at noon, will not be rescheduled

.No. 11 Oklahoma will face No. 7 Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game next week in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners (7-2) already had secured a spot in the game, and Iowa State (8-2) is off this week.

"Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved," West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a prepared statement. "We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17."

West Virginia is 5-4 on the season and could return for a potential bowl game.