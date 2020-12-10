Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson stepped down as coach on Thursday and will become coach at Utah State, sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Anderson spent the last seven seasons at Arkansas State, leading the Red Wolves to two conference championships and six bowl games.

Arkansas State assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf has been named interim head coach.

In all, Arkansas State won 51 games under Anderson, and the team was one of just 20 FBS programs in the nation to post a winning record in six consecutive seasons from 2014-19. Arkansas State went 4-7 in 2020.

The last two years at Arkansas State have taken an emotional toll on Anderson after he lost his wife, Wendy, following her long battle with breast cancer in August 2019.