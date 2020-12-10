Saturday's game between Oregon and Washington has been canceled, the Pac-12 announced Thursday.

Washington is below the required 53 scholarship players available to play, due to positive cases of COVID-19 and related contact tracing protocols, the conference said. The game will be declared a no contest and the Huskies (3-1) will finish atop the Pac-12 North standings.

Washington paused all team-related activities Wednesday and has not practiced the last two days.

If Oregon (3-2) had won the game, the Ducks would have won the division and advanced to Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game against either USC or Colorado.

It is not yet clear if Washington will have enough available players to play next week. Should the Huskies be unable to play, it is not a given the Ducks will play for the title, a source told ESPN. If both USC and Colorado finish undefeated, it's possible the conference could change its rules to pit the undefeated teams against each other.

The Colorado-USC game earlier in the year was canceled because of issues the Trojans had with the virus.