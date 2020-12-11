Michigan offensive lineman Zach Carpenter entered the transfer portal Thursday and announced his intent to transfer on social media.

Carpenter was a redshirt freshman center and a three-star prospect out of Cincinnati in the 2019 recruiting class. He had seen playing time in five of Michigan's six games this season and started the past two against Rutgers and Penn State.

Fifth-year senior Andrew Vastardis had been the starting center but suffered an injury, which led to the starting opportunity for Carpenter.

Michigan is 2-4 with one game to play and has seen quite a few injuries along its offensive line, with Vastardis and tackles Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes all out a significant part of the season. Losing Carpenter is a blow to the depth at center for Michigan's remaining game and the future.