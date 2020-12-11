Alabama play-by-play announcer Eli Gold said his streak of 409 consecutive games called will come to an end Saturday as he recovers from COVID-19.

Gold, 66, said Thursday that he and his wife have tested positive for the virus. He made the announcement during coach Nick Saban's weekly radio show, which he did remotely.

Gold, who grew up in New York, took over as the Crimson Tide's announcer in 1988. He also calls NFL games.

Saban, 69, recently recovered from COVID-19. He was diagnosed two days before Thanksgiving and was forced to watch the Auburn game from home. It was the first game Saban has missed since he was a 22-year-old graduate assistant at Kent State and his father died.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide play at Arkansas on Saturday.