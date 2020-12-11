Pittsburgh will not participate in a bowl game, the second team to announce it will decline a postseason opportunity.

The Panthers ended their season with a 34-20 win over Georgia Tech on Thursday night to finish 6-5. In a statement Friday, Pitt said the decision to decline a bowl invitation was made by the team and supported by the university.

On Thursday, Boston College also said it would not play in a bowl game. Both schools cited the impact and challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the desire to have players be able to spend the holidays with family.

"In my three decades as a coach, I've never been around a group of players who have faced greater challenges beyond the field than our team this year," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "And yet, from the time they arrived back on campus in early June, these young men never wavered -- not in the face of rigorous health protocols, multiple rounds of COVID[-19] testing each week or while handling the mental and physical challenges of playing 11 games in a pandemic.

"I've always been proud to be Pitt's head football coach. That pride was especially great in working with this 2020 team. They have my eternal gratitude and respect."