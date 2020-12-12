Alabama's Najee Harris bounces off a tackle and into the end zone for a touchdown, extending the Crimson Tide's lead over Razorbacks. (0:24)

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, a Butkus Award semifinalist, was knocked out of Saturday's game against Arkansas with a shoulder injury.

Harris suffered the injury early in the first quarter and went to the locker room.

Harris has come on strong as a sophomore, anchoring an Alabama defense that gives up the fewest points per game in the SEC (18.3).

Harris leads the team with 64 tackles and has 2.5 sacks.

Alabama, which is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 nationally, has already locked up the SEC West title and a spot in the conference championship game against No. 6 Florida next Saturday in Atlanta.