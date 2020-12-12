Texas A&M added an important recruit to its 2021 class only four days before the start of the early signing period when ESPN 300 defensive end Shemar Turner announced his commitment to the Aggies on Saturday.

Turner is the No. 37-ranked recruit overall and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Texas. He's a 6-foot-3, 260-pound lineman out of DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas. He had also considered Alabama, LSU, Texas and Georgia.

His commitment gives Texas A&M eight ESPN 300 commitments in the class, and he's the highest-ranked commit now for the Aggies, ahead of ESPN 300 wide receiver Shadrach Banks, who is the No. 98 prospect overall.

Turner is also the fifth ESPN 300 commit for Jimbo Fisher and his staff from the state of Texas in this cycle and is now adding to what was the No. 15-ranked class in the country prior to this commitment.