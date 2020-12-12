South Alabama and Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack have agreed to terms for Wommack to become the school's next coach, sources told ESPN.

Wommack, 33, spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as South Alabama's defensive coordinator before joining the Indiana staff. He spent 2018 as the Hoosiers' linebackers coach before being promoted to the coordinator role, which head coach Tom Allen previously had overseen.

South Alabama dismissed coach Steve Campbell on Sunday after he went 9-26 in three seasons. The school targeted Wommack from the start but also considered Tennessee associate head coach/wide receivers coach Tee Martin, Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff and Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor.

Wommack is the son of longtime college assistant coach Dave Wommack, who held defensive coordinator roles at Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and other spots. Kane Wommack, a former fullback and tight end at Arkansas and Southern Miss, started his coaching career in 2010 as quarterbacks coach at Tennessee-Martin before moving to the defensive side.