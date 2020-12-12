Saturday's game between California and Washington State has been canceled due positive cases of COVID-19 within the Cal program, the Pac-12 announced.

"This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game as a result of one positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case confirmed via a PCR test today and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contract tracing protocols," the conference said in a statement.

The announcement came after the Cougars had already started warming up for what was supposed to be a 1 p.m. kickoff, local time in Pullman, Wash. It is the third game for both teams that has been canceled this season.

The cancellation also calls into question Cal's ability to play next week against an opponent that has yet to be determined. The Pac-12 planned to schedule an additional round of games for next week, in addition to the conference championship game, with the matchups dictated by the final standings.