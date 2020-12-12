Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said he supported the decision to move No. 4 Ohio State into next week's Big Ten title game against his team, which he expects won't be given much of a chance to win.

"I'm sure we're going to be underdogs by like 70," Fitzgerald joked following No. 14 Northwestern's 28-10 win over Illinois on Saturday.

Big Ten athletic directors and other administrators on Wednesday voted to change the six-game minimum to qualify for the league title game. Ohio State is 5-0 and had its game Saturday against Michigan canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines. In announcing the change, the Big Ten noted that Ohio State would have represented the East Division regardless of its result against Michigan.

The Buckeyes canceled a Nov. 21 game at Illinois because of COVID-19 issues within their program and also had a Nov. 14 game at Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Terrapins.

"We couldn't predict where the pandemic would lead each team," Fitzgerald said. "To Ohio State's credit, they're undefeated. They've beaten everyone they've had the chance to play. I fully support the decision."

Northwestern (6-1) last week clinched its second West Division championship in three years. The Wildcats, who went undefeated in division play, lost the 2018 title game to Ohio State 45-24.

"They're a top-four team," Fitzgerald said of Ohio State. "If I had a vote, I'd vote them No. 2. I think they're a complete football team, all three phases."