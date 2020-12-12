Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller makes more history by kicking an extra point to become the first woman to score a point in Power 5 history. (0:38)

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game when she kicked an extra point in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Tennessee.

Fuller, a senior, made history when she booted the point-after following Ken Seals' 18-yard touchdown to Cam Johnson with 1:50 left in the opening quarter.

Fuller made history with her family watching from the stands, and one of the game officials handed her the ball she kicked as she returned to the sideline and was heartily congratulated by coaches and teammates.

Last month, Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when she delivered the second-half kickoff in a 41-0 loss at Missouri. She was named SEC special teams co-player of the week.

She was scheduled to handle placekicking in last week's game at Georgia, which was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues and other roster problems in the Vanderbilt program.

Fuller, from Wylie, Texas, started nine of 12 games at goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's SEC championship women's soccer team this fall. She was added to the roster just days before last month's game.

By kicking against Missouri, Fuller became just the third woman to participate in an FBS football game, joining Katie Hnida of New Mexico and April Goss of Kent State.

ESPN's Chris Low contributed to this report.