North Carolina running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams made NCAA history in a 62-26 win over No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, rushing for the most yards by teammates in a game in FBS history.

The two combined for 544 yards rushing, with Carter running for 308 yards and two touchdowns and Williams running for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Both averaged more than 10 yards per carry.

The previous FBS record for most combined rushing yards by teammates in a game was 506, by Buffalo running backs Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks Jr., who accomplished the feat against Kent State on Nov. 28. Patterson ran for 409 yards, and Marks Jr. ran for 97.

Carter and Williams are the third pair of teammates in FBS history to each record 200 rushing yards against an AP-ranked opponent.

As a team, North Carolina rushed for 554 yards, six touchdowns and 10.1 yards per carry. That is the second-highest rushing total in school history, behind 555 yards against Virginia in 1945.