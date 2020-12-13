Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway take a look at the final weekend of college football to project which teams have the best shot at making it into the top five for a shot at the CFP. (2:37)

Which teams have the best shot at making the CFP? (2:37)

With the College Football Playoff selection show (ESPN and ESPN App, noon ET) just a week away, there is a little shake-up in our weekly projections.

After No. 6 Florida's shocking loss against LSU, one ultimately decided by an untimely penalty after the Gators' Marco Wilson tossed a cleat down the field, we are looking at a different semifinals lineup.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach make their latest picks:

College Football Playoff College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Jan. 11: 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

Jan. 1: 5 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

Jan. 1: 8:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 11, ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Clemson

Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Bowl schedule

Dec. 19

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: SMU vs. UTSA

Schlabach: SMU vs. UTSA

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Southern

Schlabach: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Boise State vs. Ball State

Schlabach: Nevada vs. Tulane

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: UCF vs. Kent State

Schlabach: UCF vs. FAU

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana

Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

Montgomery Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia State

Schlabach: Memphis vs. Liberty

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

TBD (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: San Jose State vs. BYU

Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Houston

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina

Schlabach: Ball State vs. Georgia State