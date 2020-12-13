With the College Football Playoff selection show (ESPN and ESPN App, noon ET) just a week away, there is a little shake-up in our weekly projections.
After No. 6 Florida's shocking loss against LSU, one ultimately decided by an untimely penalty after the Gators' Marco Wilson tossed a cleat down the field, we are looking at a different semifinals lineup.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach make their latest picks:
College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Jan. 11, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Clemson
Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Bowl schedule
Dec. 19
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: SMU vs. UTSA
Schlabach: SMU vs. UTSA
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Southern
Schlabach: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Boise State vs. Ball State
Schlabach: Nevada vs. Tulane
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: UCF vs. Kent State
Schlabach: UCF vs. FAU
Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana
Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech
Montgomery Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia State
Schlabach: Memphis vs. Liberty
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
TBD (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: San Jose State vs. BYU
Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Houston
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
Schlabach: Ball State vs. Georgia State
Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Liberty
Schlabach: Louisville vs. South Carolina
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Troy
Schlabach: UAB vs. Louisiana
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Tulsa
Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. BYU
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Marshall vs. Appalachian State
Schlabach: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Army vs. Oregon
Schlabach: Army vs. Oregon
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Penn State vs. West Virginia
Schlabach: Rutgers vs. West Virginia
Dec. 28
Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Virginia vs. Navy
Schlabach: Virginia vs. Navy
Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Miami vs. Oklahoma State
Schlabach: Miami vs. Texas
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Washington
Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Colorado
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Wisconsin
Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. Penn State
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Tennessee
Schlabach: Minnesota vs. Kentucky
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Florida
Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Florida
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Colorado vs. Missouri
Schlabach: Washington vs. Mississippi State
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: TCU vs. South Carolina
Schlabach: TCU vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4 p.m. on CBSSN
Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. Nevada
Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Boise State
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Texas vs. Arkansas
Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Jan. 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Memphis vs. Mississippi State
Schlabach: Tulsa vs. Vanderbilt
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Auburn
Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Auburn
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: NC State vs. Ole Miss
Schlabach: NC State vs. Ole Miss
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Iowa vs. Kentucky
Schlabach: Iowa vs. Missouri
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: USC vs. Indiana
Schlabach: USC vs. Indiana
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Texas A&M vs. Miami
Schlabach: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina
Canceled bowl games
Bowl games that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic:
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Fenway Bowl
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Bahamas Bowl
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Hawai'i Bowl
LA Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl
Redbox Bowl
Sun Bowl
Quick Lane Bowl
Celebration Bowl