          College football bowl projections after Week 15

          Which teams have the best shot at making the CFP? (2:37)

          Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway take a look at the final weekend of college football to project which teams have the best shot at making it into the top five for a shot at the CFP. (2:37)

          10:00 AM ET
          • Kyle Bonagura
            Kyle Bonagura

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on Twitter
          • Mark Schlabach
            Mark Schlabach

            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on Twitter

          With the College Football Playoff selection show (ESPN and ESPN App, noon ET) just a week away, there is a little shake-up in our weekly projections.

          After No. 6 Florida's shocking loss against LSU, one ultimately decided by an untimely penalty after the Gators' Marco Wilson tossed a cleat down the field, we are looking at a different semifinals lineup.

          ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach make their latest picks:

          College Football Playoff

          College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Jan. 11, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
          Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

          Bowl schedule

          Dec. 19

          Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: SMU vs. UTSA
          Schlabach: SMU vs. UTSA

          Dec. 21

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Southern
          Schlabach: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

          Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Ball State
          Schlabach: Nevada vs. Tulane

          Boca Raton Bowl
          FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Kent State
          Schlabach: UCF vs. FAU

          Dec. 23

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana
          Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

          Montgomery Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia State
          Schlabach: Memphis vs. Liberty

          Dec. 24

          New Mexico Bowl
          TBD (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: San Jose State vs. BYU
          Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Houston

          Dec. 25

          Camellia Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
          Schlabach: Ball State vs. Georgia State

          Dec. 26

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Liberty
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. South Carolina

          Cure Bowl

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Troy
          Schlabach: UAB vs. Louisiana

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Tulsa
          Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. BYU

          LendingTree Bowl
          Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. Appalachian State
          Schlabach: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Army vs. Oregon
          Schlabach: Army vs. Oregon

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Penn State vs. West Virginia
          Schlabach: Rutgers vs. West Virginia

          Dec. 28

          Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. Navy
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. Navy

          Dec. 29

          Cheez-It Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Miami vs. Oklahoma State
          Schlabach: Miami vs. Texas

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Colorado

          Dec. 30

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Wisconsin
          Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. Penn State

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Minnesota vs. Kentucky

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Florida
          Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Florida

          Dec. 31

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Colorado vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Washington vs. Mississippi State

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: TCU vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Tennessee

          Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on CBSSN
          Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. Nevada
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Boise State

          Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Texas vs. Arkansas
          Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

          Jan. 1

          TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
          Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Memphis vs. Mississippi State
          Schlabach: Tulsa vs. Vanderbilt

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
          Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

          Vrbo Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Auburn

          Jan. 2

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Ole Miss

          Outback Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Kentucky
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Missouri

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: USC vs. Indiana
          Schlabach: USC vs. Indiana

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Texas A&M vs. Miami
          Schlabach: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

          Canceled bowl games

          Bowl games that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic:

          • New Era Pinstripe Bowl

          • Fenway Bowl

          • San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

          • Bahamas Bowl

          • Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

          • Hawai'i Bowl

          • LA Bowl

          • Las Vegas Bowl

          • Redbox Bowl

          • Sun Bowl

          • Quick Lane Bowl

          • Celebration Bowl