Auburn has fired head football coach Gus Malzahn, the school announced Sunday.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 6-4 record after beating Mississippi State 24-10 on Saturday.

"After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we've decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," Auburn director of athletics Allen Greene said in a statement. "We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level."

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will take over as interim head coach.

Postseason Win Pct.: SEC West, Since '14 Auburn (2-5) has the worst postseason win percentage among SEC West teams since 2014, the year after it played for the national title. Alabama .786 LSU .750 Arkansas .667 Mississippi St. .500 Texas A&M .500 Ole Miss .500 Auburn .286 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Malzahn finished with a record of 68-34. He is owed $21.7 million, 50% of which is due in the first 30 days.

The program reached the BCS National Championship in his first season in 2013 and competed in two other New Year's Six bowl games.

Malzahn signed a seven-year extension worth $49 million in Dec. 2017 -- a season in which Auburn won 10 games and appeared in the SEC Championship Game.

But Malzahn's Tigers fell short in subsequent seasons, finishing fifth and third in the SEC West in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The offense, in particular, stagnated in recent years.

Malzahn's uptempo attack, which he wrote a book about and became famous for popularizing as a coordinator and then a head coach, slowed and regressed in some aspects as Auburn ranked seventh in the SEC in points per game since 2018.

Another source of consternation was Malzahn's struggles against top teams in the SEC as Auburn went a combined 8-17 against Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

What's more, Auburn was 20-24 against teams that entered the game with a winning record.

"Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity," Auburn president Jay Gogue said in a statement. "We appreciate his service to Auburn Athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and [wife] Kristi all the best."

Candidates who might be considered for the vacancy include Steele, Indiana's Tom Allen, Liberty's Hugh Freeze, Oregon's Mario Cristobal, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Louisiana's Billy Napier, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator Brett Venables.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach contributed to this report.