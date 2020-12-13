Baylor starting quarterback Charlie Brewer announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal and will spend his final year of eligibility at a new school.

Brewer, who started games in all four years he was with the Bears -- including the past three seasons as the full-time starter -- will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.

"It is with much thought and prayer that I am announcing I will be entering the transfer portal and moving on as a graduate transfer," Brewer said in a statement posted on Twitter. "A heartfelt thank you to my teammates, Coach [Matt] Rhule and Coach [Dave] Aranda for an amazing ride the past four years here at Baylor. I will take with me a lifetime of great memories and a degree from Baylor University."

During his time at Baylor, Brewer endured several of the program's peaks and valleys. He signed as part of then-coach Matt Rhule's first recruiting class in 2017 and played in eight games, including four starts, in the Bears' 1-11 season. Brewer led the Bears to huge improvements in the next two seasons, a 7-6 campaign in 2018 capped by a Texas Bowl win and an 11-3 season in 2019, which included a trip to the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl.

This season, under new coach Dave Aranda, Brewer started all nine games, in which the Bears went 2-7. Despite calls from some Baylor fans to make a quarterback change, Aranda stuck with Brewer throughout the year, asserting that the senior gave the team the best chance to win. That support was echoed by teammates, who lauded Brewer following his performance in Baylor's 32-31 upset win over Kansas State on Nov. 28.

In his Baylor career, Brewer appeared in 44 games and started 40, including 35 of the past 36. He threw for 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions while completing 63.5 percent of his passes. He also ran for 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns and was often praised by coaches and teammates for his toughness, battling back from multiple injuries in his career.

"I am very thankful for Charlie and all that he has given Baylor football and Baylor University over the last four years," Aranda said in a statement. "I have so much respect for him and the way he has led our team. There is no doubt in my time here that Charlie has been tough, hard-working and competitive. We wish him nothing but the best in his next step."

Although Brewer has played four seasons without a redshirt, he can play in 2021 by utilizing the NCAA's 2020 eligibility relief, which allowed all players to participate this season without it counting against their eligibility because of circumstances stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bears have multiple young quarterbacks on the roster, including redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno -- who came in relief of an injured Brewer in Saturday's season-ending loss to Oklahoma State -- sophomore Gerry Bohannon, who appeared in two games this season, and true freshman Blake Shapen. Baylor also holds a verbal commitment from four-star quarterback prospect Kyron Drones, who won a state championship at Shadow Creek High just outside of Houston last season.