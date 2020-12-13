Stanford is declining bowl opportunities this season after spending the past few weeks of the regular season away from campus, the team announced Sunday.

The Cardinal, who spent the past two weeks in Washington and Oregon to play games there, are set to travel Monday to Santa Barbara, California, to begin preparation for their regular-season finale Saturday at UCLA. Stanford is the fourth FBS program to announce it will decline bowl opportunities, joining Boston College, Pitt and Virginia. The team has won three straight since an 0-2 start.

On Nov. 28, Santa Clara County in California, where Stanford is located, announced new COVID-19 restrictions that prevented football practices and competitions. San Jose State has relocated its program to Las Vegas, while the San Francisco 49ers are now operating in the Phoenix area.

Stanford left campus Dec. 1 to begin preparing for its Dec. 5 game at Washington. The team then spent the week in Corvallis, Oregon, ahead of Saturday's game against Oregon State, which originally was set to be played at Stanford Stadium.