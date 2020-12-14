Georgia freshman quarterback D'Wan Mathis, who opened the season as the Bulldogs' starter, announced Monday that he will be transferring to Temple.

Mathis last week entered the NCAA's transfer portal. He completed 8 of 17 passes for 55 yards with one interception in Georgia's opener at Arkansas before being benched in favor of Stetson Bennett. Georgia started Bennett for the next five games before turning to USC transfer JT Daniels as its top quarterback.

Mathis announced the move on Twitter, thanking Georgia's coaches and writing, "I have always had a tremendous belief in who I can be as a player. The work begins now and I'm happy to announce that I will be transferring to Temple University."

Temple quarterback Anthony Russo, who set team records for career passing yards (6,287), completions (536), attempts (899) and touchdowns (44), entered the transfer portal last week.

A redshirt freshman from Michigan, Mathis initially was committed to Ohio State but switched to Georgia during the early signing period in December 2018. The Buckeyes soon added Georgia quarterback Justin Fields as a transfer. In May 2019, Mathis had emergency surgery to remove a brain cyst.