With two days until the start of the early signing period, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he has had conversations with recruits about the status of his contract, which is without a resolution on an extension.

Harbaugh has a year remaining on his current deal, but talks of an extension have been mentioned by Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel, without a deal getting done.

"Yeah, that question does come up and I tell them my plan is, (I'm) committed to Michigan," Harbaugh said. "I have been, am and will remain. Warde and I will talk at the end of the season on the current contract and that's the truth. That's where it stands."

The Wolverines haven't lost any commitments from the uncertainty, but creating any question about the future opens the door for other schools to try to take advantage of the situation.

ESPN 300 linebacker Jaydon Hood told ESPN on Monday that he is planning to wait to sign his national letter of intent and won't sign this week. He has discussed Harbaugh's contract with the staff, but still plans to wait.

"All of my conversations about that, they have told me he's not going anywhere," Hood said.

The highest-ranked recruit in the class, ESPN 300 quarterback J.J. McCarthy, reaffirmed his commitment to ESPN and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the class said he is planning to sign on Wednesday.

When asked last week about how it might impact recruiting, Manuel told reporters that negative recruiting is not unique to this situation and he and Harbaugh would stick to their schedule to talk once the season is finished.

The season will be over after this weekend when Michigan plays Iowa.

The Wolverines had to cancel their game this past weekend against Ohio State due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests, but Harbaugh said the team practiced on Sunday and is planning to practice Monday and the remainder of the week.

"Had a good, spirited practice, was really impressed with our players. There was a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm," Harbaugh said. "Same this morning. Good workouts in the weight room, practicing today. Just really can't talk enough about how proud I am of the players, coaches that have been an inspiration, really, to me as well."

Harbaugh concedes that making decisions about the future has been difficult in this climate, that everything is day-to-day and the status of the team can change.

But he says that, as of now, the team will be ready to play Iowa on Saturday.