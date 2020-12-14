Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles resigned as head coach at Mount Vernon (Texas) High School on Monday, the school announced.

Briles, who was 20-6 at the small East Texas school in two seasons, led the Tigers to the state semifinals this year. It was his first coaching job back in the United States after being fired from Baylor following an investigation into how allegations against football players of sexual violence toward women and other assaults had been addressed. He also coached one season in a professional league in Italy.

"After coaching 42 games of football from Florence, Italy to Mount Vernon, Texas in the last 22 months, I respectfully resign," Briles' statement said. He also thanked the school's superintendent and board for the opportunity.

Briles has been the target of speculation in this offseason's coaching carousel, including at Liberty, should Hugh Freeze leave for another job. Ian McCaw, who resigned at Baylor amid the scandal, is Liberty's athletic director.

Briles' resignation comes on the same day that Baylor officials are scheduled to appear before the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

Sources previously told ESPN that among other allegations, Baylor is charged with lack of institutional control and Briles faces charges of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, which are both Level I violations, the most serious under NCAA rules.

Briles and McCaw have been asked to participate in the hearing, along with former Baylor president Kenneth Starr and other former Baylor administrators.

This month, KWTX-TV in Waco obtained a report by Atlanta law firm Alston & Bird that was commissioned by prominent Baylor booster and Briles loyalist John Eddie Williams. The report concluded by saying, "We are not aware of any conduct on the part of Coach Briles that should serve to foreclose consideration of him as a candidate to coach football again at the collegiate level."