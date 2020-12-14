Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells is expected to return in 2021, sources confirmed to ESPN, but with a new offensive coordinator.

The school announced Monday that offensive coordinator David Yost has been fired after two seasons.

But Wells is set to lead the program again in 2021, sources confirmed. He is 8-14 in two seasons at the school and 52-48 overall as an FBS coach.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal first reported that Wells would be back for a third season.

In announcing Yost's departure, Texas Tech said Wells will be available to the media Wednesday for national signing day.

"Coach Yost cares deeply about this program, our players and is a true professional," Wells said in a statement. "This is a difficult decision, but I recognize that I have a responsibility to our players, to our fans and to our administration to do what is best for our program as we move forward. Sometimes change is necessary, and I feel like this is one of those times."

Texas Tech (4-6) ranks 60th nationally in scoring offense (29.1 ppg) this season, scoring 24 points or less in five of its 10 games. Yost previously served as Wells' offensive coordinator at Utah State. He also served as Missouri's offensive coordinator under Gary Pinkel and held assistant coach positions at both Oregon and Washington State.