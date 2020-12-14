South Carolina defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Shilo Sanders' name appeared Monday morning.

The redshirt freshman from Cedar Hill, Texas, had 32 tackles and a pass deflection in nine games for the Gamecocks this season. He appeared in four games in 2019 but took the season as a redshirt.

Deion Sanders in September became head coach at FCS Jackson State, his first college coaching position. Sanders is in both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame.