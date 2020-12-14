For the second time in 10 days, Georgia's scheduled game against Vanderbilt has been called off because the Commodores couldn't meet the SEC's minimum roster and position requirements, the SEC announced Monday.

The No. 9 Bulldogs were scheduled to play the winless Commodores at home in their final regular-season game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The SEC said the game would be declared a no-contest.

Georgia is aggressively trying to find a replacement for Vanderbilt to play a game on Saturday.

The teams were originally scheduled to play in Athens, Georgia, on Dec. 5, but the game was postponed the day before because of similar roster problems at Vanderbilt related to COVID-19, contact tracing, opt-outs and injuries.

In an interview with ESPN on Dec. 4, Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity expressed skepticism about Vanderbilt playing the game after it was postponed.

"We've been ready to play every week, and we've had two games that were postponed and one that was nearly postponed," McGarity said. "It gets frustrating, and when you're dealing with young people, it's tough for them to understand, especially when you've done the best you can to prepare for every game.

"It's just unfortunate. It was Senior Day, and parents were on the way. If we're playing the 19th, that's great, but I think there's some concern if that will be played. I know Vandy's committed to play. I just hope it develops that way."

Georgia beat Missouri 49-14 on the road on Saturday; the Commodores lost 42-17 to Tennessee at home.

The cancellation of Saturday's game also ends the brief but record-setting career of Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller. Against Tennessee, the goalkeeper on Vanderbilt's women's soccer team became the first woman to score in a Power 5 conference game by kicking a pair of extra points. Against Missouri on Nov. 28, she became the first woman to appear in a Power 5 game with a squib kick to open the second half.