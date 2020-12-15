SMU will have to bow out of this weekend's Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl against UTSA because of COVID-19 issues, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

The news was first reported by 247Sports. The status of the bowl game, scheduled to be played Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, has not been decided.

SMU's last game, on Dec. 5 against Houston, was canceled due to contact tracing within the Mustangs' program, although at that point, there had been no positive tests. SMU also lost another game from the schedule in September when TCU had to cancel its annual rivalry game.

SMU ends the season with a 7-3 record