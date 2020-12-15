Texas freshman quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson entered his name into the transfer portal Tuesday.

Jackson was the No. 34-ranked recruit overall in the 2020 class and was the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state of Texas in that cycle. He is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback out of Duncanville, Texas, and was the second-highest-ranked prospect in the Longhorns' 2020 class.

Coach Tom Herman and his staff doubled up on quarterbacks in that cycle, however, and also signed ESPN 300 quarterback Hudson Card, who was the No. 2-ranked dual-threat quarterback and the fifth-best in-state recruit.

It's unknown yet if current starter Sam Ehlinger will return next season, with the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility if they want to use it. If Ehlinger decides to leave, signs point to Card being the front-runner for the starting position, competing with Casey Thompson.

A redshirt sophomore, Thompson only threw seven passes this season, completing four, while Card and Jackson did not see significant playing time.

With Card and Thompson already on the roster, Texas will also sign three-star quarterback Charles Wright in the 2021 class with the early signing period starting on Wednesday, and he will be added to the roster for next season.