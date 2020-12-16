Maryland flipped ESPN 300 linebacker Branden Jennings from Michigan on Wednesday, giving the Terrapins their second top-100 linebacker commit in the class.

The Wolverines also lost defensive end Quintin Somerville on Wednesday, as the No. 106 overall recruit flipped to UCLA.

Jennings is the No. 67-ranked recruit overall and joins linebacker Demeioun Robinson, the No. 35-ranked prospect. Jennings, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect from Jacksonville, Florida, was the second-highest-ranked commit in Michigan's class.

Jennings had been wavering in his commitment to the Wolverines leading up to national signing day, and Michigan hopes it's not a trend. There is still uncertainty around coach Jim Harbaugh's future, as he and the school have not publicly announced a contract extension.

The highest-ranked commit in the class, ESPN 300 quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 23), did sign with Michigan on Wednesday and told ESPN he wasn't concerned about the rumors. There is still the possibility the Wolverines could lose more commitments in this class, though, as ESPN 300 wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed but announcing a final decision Wednesday, with a top two of Alabama and Michigan. Cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows could also decide to leave the class.

Michigan came into the day with the No. 15-ranked recruiting class and still has a shot to add to the class, with ESPN 300 running back Donovan Edwards announcing his decision on ESPN2, but the uncertainty and performance on the field has left the Wolverines in a peculiar spot.