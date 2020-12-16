Kansas State has chosen to end its football season, announcing Wednesday that it will not seek a bowl bid.

The Wildcats (4-6) are the first Big 12 team to opt out of playing in a bowl, with school officials telling the conference it would not have enough players to prepare for and play in a bowl game.

Kansas State also announced that it is pausing football activities following COVID-19 test results and contact tracing.

"It certainly is a bittersweet ending to the season, but playing 10 regular-season games throughout all of this uncertainty was nothing short of a miracle," coach Chris Klieman said in a statement. "I want to thank our players, especially our seniors, for continuing to battle each and every day, no matter what circumstance was put before them. This season was difficult and frustrating, but I think it is also one that we will remember for the rest of our lives. I hope we will all learn from it and become better, both as coaches and players, as we head into the offseason."

Despite the losing record, Kansas State could have been chosen for a bowl, as the .500 record requirement was waived for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.