        <
        >

          Jackson State Tigers land No. 4 junior college football prospect

          play
          Deion explains pitch to top recruits like De'Jahn Warren (1:35)

          Deion Sanders talks about recruiting at Jackson State during the dead period and his pitch to land one of the top junior college recruits in De'Jahn Warren. (1:35)

          12:24 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          Deion Sanders promised he would go after big-name recruits when he was announced as Jackson State's new coach, and he is delivering on that promise -- landing a commitment from ESPN JC 50 cornerback De'Jahn Warren on Wednesday.

          Warren, the No. 4-ranked junior college football prospect, flipped his commitment from Georgia.

          The four-star prospect from Lackawanna College had offers from some big Power 5 schools.

          Six-foot, 175-pound Warren is now the second-highest-ranked commit in the class behind Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, an ESPN 300 quarterback out of Cedar Hill, Texas.

          Shedeur Sanders is the No. 60-ranked recruit overall.

          Jackson State has nine commitments in this class, with two four-star recruits.