Deion Sanders talks about recruiting at Jackson State during the dead period and his pitch to land one of the top junior college recruits in De'Jahn Warren. (1:35)

Deion Sanders promised he would go after big-name recruits when he was announced as Jackson State's new coach, and he is delivering on that promise -- landing a commitment from ESPN JC 50 cornerback De'Jahn Warren on Wednesday.

Warren, the No. 4-ranked junior college football prospect, flipped his commitment from Georgia.

The four-star prospect from Lackawanna College had offers from some big Power 5 schools.

Six-foot, 175-pound Warren is now the second-highest-ranked commit in the class behind Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, an ESPN 300 quarterback out of Cedar Hill, Texas.

Shedeur Sanders is the No. 60-ranked recruit overall.

Jackson State has nine commitments in this class, with two four-star recruits.