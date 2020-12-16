Despite being in the midst of a perfect season, Coastal Carolina moves up just one spot to No. 12 with one game remaining on its schedule. (2:37)

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell has signed a contract extension that links him to the Chanticleers through the 2027 season, the school announced Wednesday.

Chadwell, who was considered a candidate for open Power 5 coaching jobs, has led the Chanticleers to an 11-0 record and a No. 12 ranking from the College Football Playoff committee entering Saturday's Sun Belt title game against Louisiana.

"I am thankful for our coaching staff, support staff, and our players for believing in our vision and trusting what we are building here at Coastal Carolina," Chadwell said in a statement. "My family and I love this University and community and are excited to be a part of Teal Nation for years to come."

The school did not release financial details but said the potential annual value, with all incentives met, would be the highest in the Sun Belt.

Chadwell interviewed for South Carolina's head-coaching vacancy and was likely to be a top candidate at Virginia Tech if the school had dismissed coach Justin Fuente.

