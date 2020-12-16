Another national signing day has come and gone in college football (though some players will be announcing where they're going in the upcoming days), but we were locked in on how schools were welcoming their newest players.
From train tickets to Backyard Football and iconic rap albums, here are the best welcome tweets from schools:
At Ole Miss, you don't want to miss out on hopping on board the Lane Train.
We heard you like lethal slot receivers...@jjhenry25 | #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/XGfJIPCKHQ— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 16, 2020
Here's Florida State's Backyard Football welcome.
Beware the Reaper's Child, @PatPayton6 #NSD21 | #Tribe21— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 16, 2020
💻: https://t.co/2QqTBm0Wnu pic.twitter.com/ox0n4Gv3bD
Nevada got creative and paid respects to one of the things the state is known for, with these slot machine videos.
Welcome to the Pack, Richard Toney!— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) December 16, 2020
🔷 Defensive Back
🔷 Arlington, Texas (Arlington HS)
🔷 @RichardToneyjr #BattleBorn21 // #NevadaGrit // #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/erI6u0Zv4B
But one of the best themes of the day was Syracuse, which recreated well-known rap album covers.
Count it up, count it. @Justin_lamson10 is going to rack up yards in the 'Cuse offense.— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 16, 2020
Justin Lamson
Quarterback
El Dorado Hills, CA pic.twitter.com/mUd0iJD1Kn
Another future legend, welcome to Syracuse, @Derekmcd21— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 16, 2020
Derek McDonald
Linebacker
Atlanta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/aKKO90jKwj
Dome Dreamz. Welcome to 'Cuse, @Enriquecruzz1— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 16, 2020
Enrique Cruz
Offensive Line
Chicago, Illinois pic.twitter.com/UbvuC5E8Cy
Can't thank this class enough for the FAITH they have in the 'Ohana. Touring campus through Zoom, not having their official visits, not being able to meet us in person. They joined us through faith - and I have faith in them.— Dino Babers (@CoachBabersCuse) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the family - now let's get to work 🍊🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/yIkjZGEPqg
Oregon leaned into the music realm, too, and debuted mixtapes.
SIGNED: S @DaymonDavid_— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 16, 2020
Baltimore, MD → Eugene, OR#TakeFlight21 | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/dANIkVrfLj
Baylor had its own cover idea, but went the route of magazines instead.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝘼𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚:— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 16, 2020
Javon Gipson@javongipson2021
Wide Receiver
George Ranch HS#SicEm | #BUiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/csmADJhG0s
Nebraska's was pretty unique.
Thomas Fidone II, Welcome to #TheGoodLife— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 16, 2020
Follow: @ThomasFidone#GBRXXI pic.twitter.com/KjM1tRbkTi
Washington State gave its commits the NFL draft treatment ... well, the music at least.
Welcome to the Cougar Family, @daddydimes35— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
BIO | https://t.co/XyizPL79LL#GoCougs | #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/dIDkbRjUT4
And Oregon State and Utah went the video game route to announce their new commits.
SIGNED ✍️— OSU Cowboy Football 🇨🇦🤠 (@CowboyFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the family, @Brysonjgreen
🗣 Bryson Green
⭐️ WR
📍Allen, TX#LetsRide | #GoPokes | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/Cxfnepjwyo
From CA ➡️ UT, @EthanCalvert06 is a Ute! #UtahNSD21 | #UBoyz pic.twitter.com/zPMFNixN3d— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 16, 2020