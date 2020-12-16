Donovan Edwards announces his commitment to Michigan while braving the elements. (0:58)

Another national signing day has come and gone in college football (though some players will be announcing where they're going in the upcoming days), but we were locked in on how schools were welcoming their newest players.

From train tickets to Backyard Football and iconic rap albums, here are the best welcome tweets from schools:

At Ole Miss, you don't want to miss out on hopping on board the Lane Train.

Here's Florida State's Backyard Football welcome.

Nevada got creative and paid respects to one of the things the state is known for, with these slot machine videos.

But one of the best themes of the day was Syracuse, which recreated well-known rap album covers.

Count it up, count it. @Justin_lamson10 is going to rack up yards in the 'Cuse offense.



Justin Lamson

Quarterback

El Dorado Hills, CA pic.twitter.com/mUd0iJD1Kn — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 16, 2020

Another future legend, welcome to Syracuse, @Derekmcd21



Derek McDonald

Linebacker

Atlanta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/aKKO90jKwj — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 16, 2020

Dome Dreamz. Welcome to 'Cuse, @Enriquecruzz1



Enrique Cruz

Offensive Line

Chicago, Illinois pic.twitter.com/UbvuC5E8Cy — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 16, 2020

Can't thank this class enough for the FAITH they have in the 'Ohana. Touring campus through Zoom, not having their official visits, not being able to meet us in person. They joined us through faith - and I have faith in them.



Welcome to the family - now let's get to work 🍊🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/yIkjZGEPqg — Dino Babers (@CoachBabersCuse) December 16, 2020

Oregon leaned into the music realm, too, and debuted mixtapes.

Baylor had its own cover idea, but went the route of magazines instead.

Nebraska's was pretty unique.

Washington State gave its commits the NFL draft treatment ... well, the music at least.

And Oregon State and Utah went the video game route to announce their new commits.