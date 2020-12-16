        <
          Best of social media from college football's national signing day

          play
          No. 4 RB Edwards makes his commitment in the snow (0:58)

          Donovan Edwards announces his commitment to Michigan while braving the elements. (0:58)

          Dec 16, 2020
          • ESPN.com

          Another national signing day has come and gone in college football (though some players will be announcing where they're going in the upcoming days), but we were locked in on how schools were welcoming their newest players.

          From train tickets to Backyard Football and iconic rap albums, here are the best welcome tweets from schools:

          At Ole Miss, you don't want to miss out on hopping on board the Lane Train.

          Here's Florida State's Backyard Football welcome.

          Nevada got creative and paid respects to one of the things the state is known for, with these slot machine videos.

          But one of the best themes of the day was Syracuse, which recreated well-known rap album covers.

          Oregon leaned into the music realm, too, and debuted mixtapes.

          Baylor had its own cover idea, but went the route of magazines instead.

          Nebraska's was pretty unique.

          Washington State gave its commits the NFL draft treatment ... well, the music at least.

          And Oregon State and Utah went the video game route to announce their new commits.