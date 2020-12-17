Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced Thursday that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco will not return to the Boilermakers next season.

Diaco was hired to replace Nick Holt last December after serving as Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator for one season, and as Oklahoma linebackers coach for the 2018 season. Diaco was the head coach at UConn from 2014 to '16, posting an 11-26 record.

The Boilermakers finished the season with a 2-4 record, losing the final four games of the season and allowing 29.8 points per game. Diaco's defense ranked 60th in yards allowed per game, giving up 399 yards per contest.

The announcement comes just a day after the start of the early signing period where Purdue signed ESPN 300 linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, the younger brother of current defensive end George Karlaftis, as well as five other defensive prospects.

Karlaftis told ESPN he was aware Diaco would be let go before signing day and that the move did not impact his decision.

By letting Diaco go, Purdue will now have its third defensive coordinator in three years.