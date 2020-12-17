Adam Rittenberg gives the latest on the Pac-12's decision to have Oregon play in the Pac-12 title game due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Washington football program. (1:22)

University of Oregon trustees on Thursday unanimously approved a new six-year, $27 million contract for Ducks football coach Mario Cristobal.

The agreement extends Cristobal's original contract by two years through the 2025 season. His salary will increase from $2.7 million to $4.3 million in January, and the coach will earn an average of $4.55 million during the term.

Cristobal could also trigger a $5 million option for the 2026 season if the Ducks either win nine regular-season games in 2021, '22 or '23; win 10 games in 2024; or win the Pac-12 North in any of those four seasons.

"I am humbled and honored to be part of the best college football program in the country," Cristobal said in a statement. "... We are just getting started, and I am fired up to relentlessly work and build upon the success so far. We are privileged to call Oregon home, and we love the sense of family and community here at Oregon. We will continue to work tirelessly to elevate the Oregon football program to the next level."

Athletic director Rob Mullens, in a call Thursday morning with the trustees, said the new contract would put Cristobal among the top four Pac-12 coaches in salary and in the top 25 nationally.

Mullens and university president Michael Schill both praised Cristobal's on-field accomplishments, recruiting success and culture-building during the call with trustees.

"Mario has been a tremendous leader, and we are excited that he will continue to lead Oregon football," Mullens said in a statement. "He has built a strong culture and foundation within our program in a very short period of time and I am confident we will continue to build upon the success we have experienced so far and reach even greater heights."

Oregon on Wednesday signed a recruiting class that is ranked No. 6 nationally by ESPN.

Cristobal's salary had ranked 11th out of 12 among Pac-12 coaches. The new agreement increases his performance incentives, and the salary pool for his assistants and staff also is expected to go up. His buyout will rise from $8 million to $9 million until January 2022, before dropping to $6.5 million and then to $4 million the following year.

Oregon promoted Cristobal to head coach after Willie Taggart left for the Florida State job in December 2017.

Cristobal, 50, is 24-9 with the Ducks, who aim for their second consecutive Pac-12 championship Friday against No. 13 USC. The former Miami offensive lineman went 27-47 in six years at Florida International from 2007 to 2012.

Cristobal's name had been mentioned as a potential candidate for Auburn's coaching vacancy.