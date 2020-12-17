Grant Gunnell lofts a pass to Stanley Berryhill III who makes the difficult grab as he goes tumbling into the end zone for a 30-yard Arizona touchdown and their first score of the night. (0:26)

Arizona starting quarterback Grant Gunnell entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Thursday.

Gunnell started Arizona's first three games this season before sustaining a shoulder injury in a loss to UCLA. He passed for 625 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Gunnell split time with Khalil Tate in 2019, starting three games and finishing with 1,239 passing yards and nine touchdowns with an interception.

Gunnell will have three years of eligibility left at his next school. A four-star recruit from The Woodlands, Texas, Gunnell was rated as ESPN's No. 15 pocket passer in the 2019 class.

Arizona on Saturday fired coach Kevin Sumlin, who recruited Gunnell. The school has yet to name Sumlin's replacement.