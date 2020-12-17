Hendon Hooker rushes through the middle and enjoys the open field to run it in for the Hokies' first touchdown. (0:26)

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker announced Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal.

"Upon December graduation, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Hooker tweeted. "This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. Being a Hokie has been an unforgettable experience. To all of my brothers, I love you all like my blood. Captain Hook signing out."

Hooker started six games this season and played in eight, throwing for 1,339 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions and rushing for 620 yards and nine touchdowns. He dealt with an undisclosed medical issue during fall practice that led him to miss the first two games of the season.

Though he did not start against Clemson on Dec. 5, Hooker got in for a few snaps but left the game in the third quarter after taking a big hit and then was shown shaking as he went into the locker room. He did not return to the game and did not play in the season finale against Virginia.

Coach Justin Fuente said Wednesday that Hooker went through a full battery of tests and passed them all.

The 5-6 Hokies also announced Wednesday that they would not seek a bowl berth, ending the nation's longest bowl streak at 27 years.